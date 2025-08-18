Gopal Patha’s grandson files plaint against Vivek Agnihotri

Kolkata: Amid the controversy over the trailer release of the Hindi film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the grandson of the famous Bengali individual Gopal Mukherjee popularly known as the ‘Gopal Patha’ lodged a complaint at Bowbazar Police Station alleging that the director had distorted the character of his grandfather in the film.

According to Shantanu Mukherjee, the grandson of Gopal, Agnihotri did not take any permission from them to use his grandfather’s character in the movie. Also, in the movie Gopal’s character was allegedly portrayed as ‘Ek tha kashai Gopan Patha’.

Besides lodging a complaint, Shantanu has reportedly sent a legal notice to the director demanding an apology for his ‘audacity’. Recalling the incident of the ‘Great Calcutta Killing’, also known as the 1946 riots’, Shantanu reportedly said that in addition to being involved in the work of the Anushilan Samiti, Gopal used to run two meat shops. He was also a wrestler. In Hindi, the chest is colloquially referred to as pata. Over time, Gopal’s profession and physical prowess earned him the nickname Gopal Patha—a name that reflected both his trade and strength.

Shantanu also mentioned that his grandfather was a bravehearted person, not a butcher. He had taken up arms for the sake of the Bengalis irrespective of religion.