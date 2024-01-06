Goods vessel catches fire, none injured

Kolkata: An abandoned goods vessel stationed near LCD Ghat at Lot 8 in Kakdwip suddenly caught fire on Saturday morning. The local fire station was informed and immediately three fire tenders rushed to the spot.



However, due to some inflammable articles stocked inside it, the fire soon engulfed the entire vessel.

Repairing work was going on in the vessel when the mishap occurred. However, no one was trapped.

“The firemen worked very hard and brought the situation under control within a few hours. The vessel was very old and was lying abandoned for a long time.

The vessel was damaged badly because of the fire but it hardly had any effect on ferry service in the area,” Manturam Pakhira, MLA of Kakdwip said.

Preliminary enquiry by the state Fire department has hinted at a short circuit.

However, forensic examination will be held to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.