Goods trains derailed: SER services hit

Kolkata: More than 20 wagons of two goods trains derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district early Saturday, severely disrupting train services in the South Eastern Railway’s (SER) Adra division. The incident occurred around 2:45 am when a goods train loaded with iron ore travelling from Tatanagar to Purulia derailed shortly after leaving Chandil station. Some of its derailed wagons struck the middle portion of another goods train coming from the opposite direction, causing part of that train to derail as well. In a statement, the SER said: “Two goods trains got derailed between Chandil and Nimdih infringing the Chandil–Gunda Bihar section in Adra Division of South Eastern Railway.” Officials clarified there was no head-on collision, but that the derailments occurred during parallel movement on the double-line section. At least 21–22 wagons were derailed, though no casualties were reported.

Both up and down lines were blocked, leading to widespread cancellations, diversions, and short terminations. By late evening, 34 trains, including Vande Bharat services between Tatanagar–Patna and Ranchi–Howrah, had been cancelled. Other affected trains included the Tatanagar–Buxar, Katihar–Tatanagar, and Jhargram–Dhanbad Express, along with several MEMU services. Twenty-nine long-distance trains, were diverted via alternate routes.