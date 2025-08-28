Goods train snag disrupts Budge Budge section of Sealdah Div

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted for nearly two hours on Wednesday after a goods train broke down between Akra and Nungi stations on the Budge Budge section of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division (South).

The train developed a technical snag around 12.40 pm and came to a halt on the Down line, leading to suspension of services on both Up and Down routes. “The goods train could not be started. It was finally removed with the help of another engine around 2.25 pm, after which services resumed,” said Ekalabya Chakraborty, divisional personnel officer, Sealdah.

During the disruption, passengers remained stranded on platforms and inside halted trains at Santoshpur, Akra, Nungi and other stations. Two Up and one Down local trains had to be cancelled, while another service was short-terminated and started from Majerhat. Even after the faulty goods train was removed, bunching of trains delayed the restoration of normal services for some time.

In a separate incident, train services were obstructed at Mankundu station in Hooghly district when a group of people blocked train movement from about 1 pm to 2 pm in protest against the detention of hawkers at different stations. The blockade delayed a few local trains on the Howrah–Burdwan main line.