Goods train hits stationary freight coaches, none injured

Kolkata: The train movement on the Adra-Midnapore section of the South Eastern Railway was disrupted from 4 am to 8:30 am after a goods train collided with another stationary freight train at the Ondagram station of Adra Division.



According to the preliminary investigation, the loco pilot of the goods train which collided with another freight train that was standing in the loop line had allegedly violated a signal which may have led to the collision.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident and soon a report will come out. Accordingly, action will be taken, an official said.

Eight wagons of the goods train were damaged because of the collision and both the loco pilots have been taken for medical examination; however no serious injuries were sustained, an official said.

The accident took place at 4 am. The Division’s team reached the place immediately along with help. By 8:30 am restoration work was completed and normal services were resumed.

“After restoration, the first train 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express passed the accident site at 8:35 am,” an official said. All lines were restored at 3:15 pm. The South Eastern Railway will also run one passenger special from Bishnupur to Bhojudih.

Many passenger trains had bunched up in different stations due to the accident. According to a news media report, the Adra-Howrah Express was stuck at Indrabil station since 4:30 am, later the train had to be cancelled and taken back to Adra. At least 14 trains were cancelled. According to Railway officials, efforts were being made to resume normal services.