Goods train derails near recent Kanchenjunga Express accident spot, CM expresses concern

Siliguri: Within six weeks of the rear-end collision between the Kanchenjunga Express train and a freight train in the Nirmaljot area in Rangapani, another train carrying fuel (petrol and diesel) got derailed within a kilometre away from the previous accident site on Wednesday.



Expressing concern, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wrote on X: “Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!”

The incident took place around 11:45 am on Wednesday. The train was heading towards Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from Kolkata. However, two tankers of the train derailed when it arrived in the Rangapani area. After receiving information about the incident, Sanjay Chilwarwar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Katihar Division of North-East Frontier Railway (NFR), along with railway staff, workers, and the rail police, reached the spot and initiated restoration work.

Hiralal Barman, an eyewitness, said: “I saw that the tankers of the train suddenly derailed. The railgate was closed for about an hour due to which we had to face problems. Recently, several train accidents were reported from all over the country. This is increasing tension among travelers and their families.”

Both up and down train lines in the area were closed for about an hour. Thereafter, train movement was normalized. Sabyasachi Dey, CPRO of NFR said: “The train was headed toward NRL in Rangapani. Suddenly, two tankers derailed, though no casualties were reported. The situation returned to normal within an hour.” On June 17, the rear-end collision between Kanchenjunga Express train and a freight train took 10 lives and left 40 injured in Rangapani. While inquiries were being made about the Kanchenjunga Express accident, negligence on the part of the Railways came to the fore in the preliminary report. Many railway employees were also suspended.

On Tuesday morning, Howrah-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo station in the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) where two persons were killed and at least 20 injured.