Goods train derails at New Maynaguri Station, disrupting train services

JALPAIGURI: A goods train derailed at New Maynaguri Station on Tuesday morning, leading to the suspension of train services from New Jalpaiguri to Assam. The incident occurred around 6:25 am when an empty freight train traveling from New Alipurduar to New Jalpaiguri derailed as it approached the station. Eyewitnesses reported a loud noise just before the train was seen moving and then the engine and a few bogies detached from the main body.



According to railway sources, a total of six bogies derailed, causing debris to scatter across both tracks.

The electrification infrastructure was also damaged, halting all train operations along the affected route. Amarjit Gautam, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Alipurduar Division, arrived at the site to assess the situation.

He confirmed that nine express trains, including the Rajdhani Express, have been rerouted to maintain

service continuity. The affected trains, including the 15704 Deoghar Agartala Express and the 15804 Up Chandigarh Dibrugarh Express, are now operating via the New Jalpaiguri to New Mall-Hasimara-Alipurduar Junction route. Other trains such as the Gomti Nagar Kamakhya Express, Howrah Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express, and Anand Vihar Kamakhya Express are running on the Mathabhanga-New Cooch Behar route.