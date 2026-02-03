Golpark violence: Ten arrested; none will be spared, says CP

Kolkata: City police arrested 10 people on Monday morning after a shootout and bombing rocked Kankulia Road near Golpark on Sunday night.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar said: “No one will be spared. Raids were conducted throughout Sunday night, and 10 persons have been arrested.”

Police have registered three cases, including one suo motu case. The arrested persons were produced at the Alipore court and have been remanded to police custody till February 9.

A picnic organised by a local club at Panchanantala near Golpark on Sunday turned violent after a group of armed miscreants allegedly attacked the gathering around 8.30 pm.

According to local residents, the assailants, who had their faces covered, opened fire and hurled multiple bombs, triggering panic in the area. Several motorcycles, cars and police vans were reportedly vandalised during the attack.

At least two people were injured—Ganesh Das, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and Sanat Singh, who suffered a head injury. Both were rushed to SSKM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the violence was a result of a power struggle between rival gangs seeking to assert control over the neighbourhood.

Local residents alleged that the notorious criminal of Kasba and Ballygunge areas, Sona Pappu is the mastermind of the attack. The incident has triggered a massive political debate as Pappu is said to be close to several ruling party leaders like Baiswanor Chatterjee and Debasish Kumar.

It was claimed that in several photographs, Pappu was seen with Chatterjee and Kumar. When asked, Chatterjee said that having any picture with someone proves nothing.

“PM Modi has a picture with Nirav Modi. Does that mean he is also involved in the crime? Having a picture with someone does not mean having any association with him,” he said.

Accepting that there might be some pictures of him with Pappu, Kumar said: “There may be some pictures with him, but that does not mean police cannot act against any criminal. I demand immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.”