Golpark shootout: 20 booked, gangleaders still at large

Kolkata: Police on Thursday evening arrested another accused in connection with the shootout and bombing on Kankulia Road near Golpark, taking the total number of arrests to 20.

However, controversy has arisen as the alleged leaders of the two rival groups involved in the clash—Sona Pappu and Bapi Halder—had not been arrested till Friday evening.

The violence erupted on Sunday when a picnic organised by a local club at Panchanantala near Golpark turned violent after armed miscreants allegedly opened fire and hurled bombs, injuring two people. Several vehicles, including police vans, were vandalised.

Preliminary investigation points to gang rivalry, with locals alleging the involvement of a notorious Kasba–Ballygunge criminal, Sona Pappu. Police registered three FIRs, including a suo motu case. Ten people were arrested immediately after the incident. During raids conducted at multiple locations on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, four accused—Bablu Shaw alias Chini, Indrajit Majhi alias Choto Babu, Jayanta Naskar alias Sonu, and Debasish Mondal alias Bhotu—were arrested. Three more accused were arrested on Tuesday afternoon for their alleged role in the shootout and bombing.

On Thursday, police arrested Sambhu Sikari alias Patla, who is believed to be a member of Halder’s group.