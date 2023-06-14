Golf Green: Man held for stabbing father

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed by his son following an altercation on Monday night in the Golf Green area.



Police have arrested the accused person, identified as Shane Decruz. Police have also seized the knife used for committing the crime.

According to police, the victim Joseph Decruz of Azadgarh was consuming alcohol and food with his younger son Shane. Suddenly, an altercation took place between the father and son.

In no time, Shane stabbed Joseph with a fruit cutting knife on his chest and abdomen.

Hearing Joseph scream, his neighbours went to the house and found him bleeding profusely. Joseph was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital from where he was referred to SSKM Hospital after primary treatment.

A case was registered against Shane on charges of attempted murder and he was arrested.