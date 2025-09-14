Golf Green: 75-yr-old found dead; son-in-law detained

Kolkata: A 75-year-old man, Samik Kishore Gupta, was found dead on the staircase of his Golf Green residence on Saturday. Gupta, a retired central government employee and resident of 30 Kalabagan Lane, was discovered lying in a pool of blood by family members, who immediately alerted the police. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Police suspect that Gupta may have fallen from an upper floor but have not ruled out foul play. Neighbours claimed he had frequent disputes with his son-in-law and alleged his involvement in the death. Acting on these claims, police detained Sanjit Das alias Puchke, 30, a marble worker living at 36/3 Prince Gulam Mohammad Shah Road, Golf Green, for questioning. Gupta lived with his bedridden wife, while his daughter had been married just ten days earlier. The exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report and further investigation.