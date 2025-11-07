Golf Club Road: KMDA relocates 1K slum dwellers to ‘Banglar Bari’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has completed the relocation of nearly 1,000 residents from 220 families of Jhoro Bustee, a slum near Golf Club Road in South Kolkata, to new homes under the ‘Banglar Bari’ project built on the same site.

The project comprises five five-storey blocks constructed at a cost of Rs 13.4 crore, with each flat offering a built-up area of 366 sq ft.

The housing project has been executed in two phases, with 180 dwelling units set up in the first phase and the remaining 40 in the second phase. “The Golf Club Road is one of the developed areas in the city, and a slum in the middle of this locality was an eyesore and misfit. Hence, the state government conceived of rehabilitating the slum dwellers in flats constructed under the Banglar Bari project. The dwellers have already started shifting,” said a KMDA official.

KMDA officials said that work on setting up the community centre-cum-kitchen was underway and was expected to be completed in a few months.

“I have lived here since my childhood and have seen the place develop over the last few decades. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for fulfilling our dreams to live in flats that have decent amenities,” said Sourav Biswas, one of the beneficiaries.

Under the Banglar Bari scheme, each dwelling is allotted on a 15-year lease and can only be transferred to a legal heir. In the event of a beneficiary’s death without a legal heir, ownership automatically reverts to the government.

“Anyone purchasing a dwelling from a beneficiary will not be recognised as the owner,” a KMDA official said, adding that if a state government survey identifies such illegal occupants, they will be evicted immediately.