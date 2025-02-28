Goldsmith booked in Dhakuria snatching case

Kolkata: The motorcycle which was used in the Dhakuria snatching incident was seized on Thursday morning and the gold chain was recovered.

The police have arrested a goldsmith for buying the stolen property. On Tuesday, police had arrested three persons Bapi Sarkar, Bappa Sarkar and Amit Mondal. Commissioner of Police, (CP) Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma had claimed they are history sheeters. Police on Thursday conducted a raid at a goldsmith shop in Netajinagar and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Later, police raided a garage near Champahati Railway Station in Baruipur from where the motorcycle was seized. On Saturday around 4 pm, the victim Piyali Dey Roy was walking along the Jheel Road in Dhakuria to go to a relative’s house when suddenly two youths riding a motorcycle stopped beside her. They distracted her and snatched her gold chain. The woman failed to scream as she was in shock.

Cops of Garfa Police Station checked the footage of multiple CCTVs in the area and identified the miscreants.