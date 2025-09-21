Golden Durga idol of Khayer Khal worshipped on Navami

JALPAIGURI: At the Khayer Khal Gosani Devi Temple in Jalpaiguri, a seven-inch-tall gold Durga idol, kept under strict security throughout the year, is brought out and worshipped for a single day on Navami, the ninth day of Durga Puja. Locally revered as Maa Gosani, the idol is the centerpiece of a centuries-old ritual drawing devotees from nearby areas.

The Gosani Devi Temple is located in Padmati-1 Gram Panchayat of Maynaguri block, about four kilometers from Maynaguri town, along Bhotpatti Road leading to Jalpesh Temple. Nestled near the Khair Khal (canal), the small tin-roofed temple comes alive on Navami when the golden idol is ceremoniously placed for worship.

The gold Durga, depicted with ten arms and flanked by two lions, uniquely combines both the Asura and buffalo heads. Depicted without weapons or companion deities, the idol portrays the goddess in the very act of slaying the demon. Villagers have recently enhanced the idol with silver weapons and a silver throne. Its design closely resembles the ten-armed Durga idols of Jalpaiguri’s Baikunthpur Palace and Cooch Behar Palace.

Following Vaishnav tradition, the idol is brought from its vault, given a ceremonial bath, and worshipped. Goat and pigeon sacrifices, once customary, have been discontinued. The Puja is now organised by a local committee, and a symbolic immersion is performed by pouring water over the idol before sunset.

Temple priest Kumud Roy said: “My father and grandfather served as priests before me. The gold Durga, discovered centuries ago in Khair Khal, stands alone, flanked by two lions, an Asura, and the head of a buffalo.” Bhupendranath Roy, secretary of the Puja committee, added: “There is no grand theme or elaborate pandal, but the villagers’ enthusiasm is unmatched. A fair is held in the temple courtyard, attracting large crowds.”

According to local legend, a sage discovered the idol while seeking refuge in the dense forests of Khayer Khal and entrusted it to the villagers. Since then, the golden Durga has been worshipped annually on Navami, preserving a tradition that has endured for centuries.