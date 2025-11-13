Gold trader murder: Cooch Behar TMC block prez held

Cooch Behar: The arrest of Cooch Behar–II Block Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, Sajal Sarkar, reportedly close to Rajganj Block Development Officer Prashanta Barman, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a gold trader from Duttawad, has triggered widespread protests, especially with the family alleging a political conspiracy. Station Officers from Bidhan Nagar Police Station arrested Sarkar from Siliguri on Wednesday.

“My son cannot be involved in such a crime. This is a conspiracy,” said Swapan Sarkar, the accused’s father. “Many people are unhappy with his position as block president. Wherever he holds meetings, large crowds gather—that seems to have caused resentment and led to this plot.”

The case traces back to the murder of gold trader Swapan Kamila, in which Rajganj BDO Prashanta Barman has been named as an accused. Two other suspects were previously arrested. According to police sources, Sajal Sarkar was known to be closely associated with Barman, which brought him under the scanner. His arrest from Siliguri has now intensified the political storm in the region.

Sources within the party say that relations between Sajal Sarkar and the district Trinamool leadership had been strained for some time. Even after being reinstated as block president, Sarkar reportedly refused to accept the regional president appointed by the district committee and went on to form a separate local committee. When contacted, Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress Chairman Girindra Nath Barman said: “I am not aware of the reason for his arrest, so I will not comment on the matter.”