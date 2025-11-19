Gold trader murder case: Another held in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: In a fresh development in the murder case of gold trader Swapan Kamilya of Duttawad, the Detective Branch of Bidhannagar Commissionerate police has arrested another youth from Cooch Behar. The accused, identified as Bibekananda Sarkar alias Sonai, was picked up from the Rajarhat area of Cooch Behar on Tuesday night.

Bibekananda, a resident of North Khagrabari under Pundibari Police Station limits, worked as the driver of Cooch Behar Block II Trinamool Congress president Sajal Sarkar, who is already behind bars in connection with the same case. However, the arrested youth’s family claims he is innocent and is being falsely implicated.

Earlier, police had arrested a contractor known to Rajganj BDO Prashanta Barman, who was reportedly driving the car at the time of the incident. A few days later, TMC leader Sajal Sarkar was arrested from Siliguri. Following his arrest, investigators turned their focus to his driver, Bibekananda.

A team from the Detective Branch reached Cooch Behar last Friday in search of Bibekananda. When they did not find him at home, officers detained his father, Pabitra Sarkar, a toto driver, for questioning.

After several days of search, police traced Bibekananda and arrested him on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Pabitra Sarkar said: “My son never worked as a permanent driver for anyone. He used to drive vehicles for different people. For the past four to five months, he was driving Sajal Sarkar’s car. I do not believe he could be involved in such a crime. My son is being framed under a conspiracy.”