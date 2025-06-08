Gold trader gets Maoist extortion threat, cops start probe

Kolkata: A gold trader in Burrabazar area has received a threatening letter demanding Rs 50 lakh, allegedly from Maoist operatives. The letter, laced with warnings of serious consequences, has prompted a full-scale investigation by Kolkata Police. Typed in Bengali and purportedly signed by one “Samir Mondal”, the letter was delivered to the trader, whose office is located at Old China Bazaar Street. It claimed the money was required to support the Maoist movement and warned of “consequences” should the trader fail to comply. The message further cautioned him against approaching the police, asserting that the state police “lacks the courage” to act against the group.

Interestingly, the letter also included the name and address of the intended recipient. While the name was initially written as “Gupikanta Bagchi (Makul)”, it was later overwritten to read “Banerjee”. The address provided is in Hadipur Colony, in North 24-Parganas. The trader was instructed to deliver the money to “Gupi (Mukul) da”, described as a “highly respected member” of the organisation. Following receipt of the letter, the trader promptly reported the matter to the Burrabazar Police Station, after which an investigation was launched. Police are currently verifying the authenticity of the letter and whether it was genuinely sent by Maoist operatives.

Investigators are also exploring the possibility that the threat may be a ploy stemming from business rivalry. According to police sources, the letter was postmarked from Barasat, and efforts are underway to trace its origin through the postal route. Kolkata Police have contacted their counterparts in Deganga to verify the identities of Samir Mondal and Gupikanta Banerjee. Investigators are probing whether either individual has any existing links to the trader or his employees. The possibility that Maoist identity has been misused as a cover for extortion is also under serious examination.