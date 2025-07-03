Gold shop robbed in broad daylight in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A gold shop in Jateswar Market under Falakata Police Station was robbed around 11 am on Wednesday. Gold ornaments, 1.5 kilograms of silver and Rs 1 lakh in cash were looted by two unidentified youths.

Shop owner Gopal Das was performing a puja inside the store when the incident occurred. The valuables were kept in a bag placed on the shop’s showcase. Taking advantage of the owner’s distraction, the culprits, riding a motorcycle, snatched the bag and fled the spot. Police suspect the robbery was pre-planned. According to investigators, the owner would routinely take the jewelry home at night and bring it back every morning—a pattern the robbers likely observed over several days.

Local sources revealed that the suspects had tea and sweets at a nearby stall just before committing the crime. CCTV footage from the jewellery store and adjacent shops is being reviewed and efforts are on to identify the motorcycle’s registration number.

While Gopal Das has refused to comment, Falakata Police Station IC Abhishek Bhattacharya said: “The robbery appears to have been carefully executed. We are investigating whether the miscreants are locals or outsiders.” A detailed probe is underway.