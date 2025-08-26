Gold shop owner held for cheating customers

Cooch Behar: The owner of a gold shop in Cooch Behar has been arrested on charges of cheating customers. Police said the accused, Balram Roy, allegedly took large advance payments for making jewellery but failed to deliver the products. When customers demanded refunds, he reportedly delayed payment by giving

various excuses.

Anger had been brewing among locals as several people claimed to have been cheated for a long time. Acting on complaints, officers from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrested Balram Roy on Sunday night from the embankment area of the town where

he ran his business.

Police sources revealed that Balram’s brother, Dilip Kumar Roy, had earlier been arrested in July on similar charges. Since then, Balram had been absconding. The accused was produced before the Cooch Behar District Court on Monday. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.