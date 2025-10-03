Gold ornaments stolen from Durga Puja idol

Malda: A shocking incident marred the festive spirit of Durga Puja in Eklakhi under Gazole Police Station, after gold ornaments offered to Goddess Durga were allegedly stolen on the night of Maha Ashtami. The ornaments, which adorned the idol, were allegedly removed by two on-duty civic volunteers with the help of a local resident.

According to the Puja organisers, the accused have been identified as civic volunteers Sanjay and Gour Mondal, along with a local man, Adhir Mondal. Organisers claimed that CCTV footage clearly captured the trio removing the ornaments from the idol late at night. The theft came to light on Maha Navami morning, just as the day’s rituals were set to begin, creating panic and outrage among devotees.

“The betrayal of trust by these civic volunteers has caused deep shock to us as we relied on them for security,” said Pranab Saha, one of the Puja organisers. He added that the incident had left the entire Puja committee and residents deeply hurt. Police from Gazole Police Station were immediately informed, and a team rushed to the spot. The Puja organisers alleged that the accused were taken into police custody. However, the stolen ornaments are yet to be recovered.

Another local, Subhasis Mondal, expressed anger, saying: “People come here with devotion and faith. Such incidents not only hurt our religious sentiments but also shake our trust in those meant to protect us.”

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “The CCTV footage is being verified for the possible involvement of any others. The accused are being questioned. A specific case has been registered following the complaint of the Puja committee.”