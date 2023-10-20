Gold Durga idol worshipped at Khayerkhal

Jalpaiguri: As the many centuries old tradition has it, on Navami (9th day) of Durga Puja, a seven-inch-tall gold Durga idol is taken out from the district treasury and worshipped for a day in the Khayerkhal area of Jalpaiguri.



Khayerkhal is located in Padmati-I Gram Panchayat of Maynaguri block in Jalpaiguri district. It is 4 km away from Maynaguri town, towards the right on the Bhotpatti Road, leading to Jalpesh Temple and Gosani Devi Temple.

Behind the Gosani Devi Temple lies Khayerkhal. Local residents recall the abundance of Khair (Cutch) trees around this canal, which is how it got its name.

Although it’s a one-day celebration, visitors come from near and far. On one side, there is the worship of the golden idol, while on the other, a huge crowd gathers. The administration and police adopt stringent measures to ensure security for the antique gold Durga that is priceless.

The priest of Gosani Devi Temple, Aneshwar Roy, explained: “Several centuries ago, the golden Durga idol was discovered in the Khair Khal (canal.)

The gold Durga idol stands 7 inches tall and features two lions, an Asura, and the head of a buffalo. There are no other deity idols accompanying the Durga idol. The Goddess Durga appears as if she’s sitting in the pose of slaying the Asura.”

On Navami, the only day of Durga Puja, the gold Durga idol is brought out and placed in the altar of the Gosani Dei Temple and worshipped after consecration. Pigeons and goats are sacrificed during the Puja.

The next day, a symbolic immersion takes place with the idol being immersed in a pitcher of water. It is then returned to the treasury.

There is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding this Durga Puja. A fair takes place in the temple premises. Many people from distant places come to worship on Navami. On this day, the temple’s security is reinforced by the Puja committee and the police administration.