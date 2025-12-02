Gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 cr seized; 2 smugglers held at Indo-Bangla border

Kolkata: BSF personnel apprehended two persons at the Ghojadanga checkpost on the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas district while attempting to cross the checkpoint with 20 gold biscuits valued at Rs 3 crore, the force said in a statement on Monday.

The total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 2.3 kg and the estimated value is Rs 3.02 crore, the statement said.

According to the statement, jawans at Ghojadanga border outpost received specific information that two Indian smugglers were attempting to cross the checkpost with gold from Bangladesh in a truck on November 30.

With troops on full alert, a truck arrived at the checkpoint shortly and a thorough search led to the discovery of a concealed packet in the cabin which contained the gold biscuits.

The personnel seized the gold biscuits, apprehended the two accused and also took the truck into custody, it added.

The duo was taken to Ghojadanga border outpost for questioning. During interrogation, they reportedly told the BSF that they are residents of North 24-Parganas and work as labourers and drivers in a brick kiln.

One of the accused confessed that the gold had been handed over to him by an unidentified person and was to be delivered to another courier after crossing the checkpost in exchange for payment, the BSF said.

The two apprehended persons, along with the seized gold and the truck, have been handed over to the authorities concerned for further legal action, the statement added.