Gold biscuits seized, one held

BALURGHAT: Gold biscuits were recovered from the residence of a migrant worker from Kumarganj in South Dinajpur. Following a complaint, a joint team comprising Goa Police and Kumarganj Police Station personnel conducted a raid on Yakub’s residence on Saturday. Subsequently, Yakub was apprehended along with three stolen gold biscuits. The estimated value of the recovered gold is approximately Rs 20 lakh. Yakub was presented before Balurghat Court and was awarded transit remand. Inspector-in-charge, Kumarganj Police Station, Ramprasad Chakladar stated: “On Saturday, a joint operation between our team and Goa Police led to the arrest of Yakub with three gold biscuits. The court has ordered a five-day transit remand for the accused.”

