Going global: State exports Haringhata Meat to Bahrain

Kolkata: Haringhata Meat, produced and marketed by West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL) under the aegis of Animal Resources Development department, has gone global by exporting meat to Bahrain.

“Since February, we have been exporting Haringhata goat meat to Bahrain. Consignments of 1 to 1.2 tonnes are being sent at every ten days interval and the feedback has been extremely good with not a single consignment facing rejection. We are in talks with other countries of the Middle East to expand our export window,” said Gouri Shankar Koner, managing director of WBLDCL.

During the Fifa Football World Cup at Qatar in 2022, Haringhata Meat was exported to the foreign country. However, differences in business deal stalled export consignments after four months. It was learnt that apart from the necessary nod of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority which was already there, the export license for G6 countries is essential for export to all the Middle East countries. Accordingly, the license was procured. A team of experts comprising one administrative officer and two veterinarians of Bahrain visited Bengal and conducted an audit of Haringhata goat meat production and subsequently gave clearance for export to their country.

Koner added that the necessary export permissions for Middle East countries are available with WBLDCL and once the business deal is finalised, the export to other countries will commence.

“When we exported to Qatar, there was a direct flight from Kolkata airport. Presently, due to lack of a direct flight, we have to export via Delhi airport which is time consuming. Maintaining the cold chain for keeping the export stuff fresh was a challenge. We have overcome that,” a WBLDCL official said. Haringhata Meat is famous for its unique ‘cold preservation’ in which gradual reduction of temperature makes the meat tender and less fibrous. The taste and nutritive value remains unchanged. No adulteration and chemical preservatives are used.

WBLDCL purchases live Black Bengal Goat from Farmers’ Producer Companies throughout South Bengal at a standardized rate. Ante-mortem examination of goat, processing and post-mortem examination are done under supervision of qualified veterinarians to prepare high quality goat carcasses. WBLDCL sources said the earning from export to Bahrain is to the tune of Rs 23 lakh per month.