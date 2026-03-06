Godrej Properties wins bid for 5-acre plot off EM Bypass

Kolkata: Godrej Properties Limited has announced that it has won the bid for a prime five-acre land parcel off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata through an e-auction conducted by West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) Ltd.



In a press statement, the company said the proposed premium residential development on the site is expected to generate an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,650 crore, based on current business assumptions.

According to the developer, the project will be located along the EM Bypass corridor, one of the city’s most prominent residential and commercial stretches. The arterial road connects key neighbourhoods such as Salt Lake, New Town, Park Circus, Gariahat and Garia, providing access to several commercial hubs, educational institutions and healthcare facilities across the city.

The location also benefits from major flyovers and arterial connectors, as well as its proximity to the under-construction Kolkata Metro Line 6, which is expected to further strengthen connectivity along the eastern corridor of the city. The area also offers road connectivity to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said homebuyers in Kolkata are increasingly seeking neighbourhoods that offer strong connectivity, reliable social infrastructure and homes aligned with evolving lifestyle needs. “The EM Bypass micro-market reflects this shift, making it an important location for us to deepen our presence. With this acquisition, we endeavour to create a well-planned residential community that supports quality living and delivers long-term value for our customers,” Pandey said.

The acquisition adds to the company’s growing presence in Kolkata’s eastern urban corridor, which has seen steady residential development in recent years.