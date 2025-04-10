Goalpokhar: Exams postponed due to lack of teachers in school

Raiganj: Goagaon High School in the Goalpokhar Police Station area of North Dinajpur district has postponed its semester examinations following a court order that resulted in the dismissal of nine teachers. The school reportedly now has only seven teachers to manage the education of over 2,500 students.

The school, which originally had 16 teachers, is now grappling with a severe staff shortage, particularly affecting the instruction of English and Science subjects. The abrupt reduction in teaching staff has compelled the school authorities to delay the examinations that were scheduled to commence on Tuesday.The situation at Goagaon High School underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the staff crisis to ensure that students’ education is not further compromised.

Headmaster Ahesan Ali expressed the challenges faced by the institution, stating: “Nine teachers are now jobless. They have stopped attending school. Under these circumstances, we have halted our first semester examinations. We will soon convene a meeting with the school governing body to decide the next date for the semester exams.”