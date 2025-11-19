Goalpokhar: 5 injured in clash

Raiganj: Tension flared at Goalpokhar Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday when a clash erupted between a group of agitating residents and police personnel. Five people, including Sub-Inspector Sajal Rabidas, sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Police were reportedly forced to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Among the injured are Dil Mahammad of Chunapur, who alleged that police high-handedness led to the clash. He claimed that his son, Mahammad Anowarul, was killed at Chunapur around six months ago in a land-related dispute. Following their complaint, the accused were arrested but later released on bail. Dil alleged that after securing bail, the accused filed a “fake” counter-case against his family members, prompting repeated police raids on their homes.

“We went to the police station to protest against police torture and to demand that no false complaint be accepted. Instead of hearing us, the police started a lathi-charge. Four of our family members were injured.” NT Bhutiya, Inspector in-charge of Goalpokhar Police Station, could not be reached for comment. However, a senior police officer stated that the mob forcibly entered the police station and began manhandling personnel, prompting police retaliation. An SI and a woman constable were also injured.