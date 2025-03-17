Goalpokhar: 15-km road construction begins with Rs 8.23 cr funds

Raiganj: The construction of a 15-kilometre road connecting Jhal Jhali to Sholpara under the Goalpokhar Police Station area in North Dinajpur district commenced on Sunday afternoon. The foundation stone was laid by Ghulam Rabbani, the state’s minister for Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources and the MLA of Goalpokhar, signalling the start of this significant infrastructure project.

The project, funded by the state government with an allocation of Rs 8.23 crore, aims to benefit over one lakh residents across approximately 20 villages, including Jhal Jhali, Gidrugachh, Gedrigaon, Koimari, Birbari, Tegharia and Sholpara. For years, the existing 15-kilometre stretch had been in a state of disrepair, leading to the cessation of vehicular movement to these villages. This deterioration severely impacted daily life, with students facing challenges in commuting to educational institutions and pregnant women having to traverse more than 24 kilometres to access local health centres for deliveries. Rabbani stated: “It was a longstanding demand of the locals for the road’s construction. We express gratitude towards the Chief Minister for allocating the necessary funds for this road construction.”