Goa fire victim’s body reaches Bagdogra

SILIGURI: The body of 24-year-old Subash Chettri, who died in the Goa nightclub fire, arrived at Bagdogra Airport on Tuesday and was taken to his residence amid grief and anger in the community.

Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad’s Saha-Sabhadhipati Roma Reshmi Ekka and others visited the family to offer condolences. The tragedy has triggered outrage as people raised questions about safety measures at the nightclub.

Ekka demanded an impartial investigation and called for punitive action against those responsible. “There was negligence on the part of the nightclub. We demand strict punishment for those involved. We stand by the family and will look into the possibility of providing government assistance to them,” she said.

The fatal incident took place last Saturday when the fire ripped through the nightclub where Subash had been employed as a chef for the past two years.