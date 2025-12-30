GNLF(S) launched to ‘push 6th Schedule status for Darj Hills’

Darjeeling: Spurred by delisting of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and with the aim to continue towing the 6th Schedule status for the Darjeeling Hills, the Gorkha National Liberation Front (Subashbadi,) a new outfit, made its appearance in the hill political arena on Monday.

The GNLF(S) has been floated by veteran and former GNLF leaders. The party emphasises on ‘Mero Jati, Mero Mato’ (My community, My Land.)

“When the GNLF was ousted from the Hills and a new party came into power in 2007, we did not join any new party. We were sincere to the 6th Schedule demand raised by Late Subash Ghising. We waited all this while for a positive change. However, as nothing positive happened and no new capable leader emerged, we had formed the ‘People’s Forum’ an apolitical organisation, one and a half years ago. Finally, with the delisting of the GNLF and the name of Subash Ghising slowly fading, we decided to relaunch our organisation as a political party, keeping the name of Subash Ghising alive,” stated Bhanu Lama, a former GNLF leader who is now the Convenor of GNLF(S.)

Lama stated: “Only the 6th Schedule status can secure our land and our community. Let us rise above party and ensure the security of our community and land.”

Lama said several blunders led to the current Gorkha situation, noting that in 2007, when Subash Ghising demanded 6th Schedule status, some leaders misled the public and opposed it.

Bhanu Lama said the party will unveil its future course of action and flag at a public rally on January 16, 2026, at Sumeru Manch in Darjeeling.

“We have been waylaid by the Centre and state repeatedly and in the guise of better administration under the Area Absorb Act the region was finally merged with Bengal. Earlier in 1931, the entire population of the Hills was declared the Hill Tribes. After Independence, we were made non tribes. If we don’t get 6th Schedule status, we will not be able to save our community and our land,” stated KN Subba of GNLF(S).