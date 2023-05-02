GNLF leader’s death case: One arrested

darjeeling: Senior GNLF leader, Roshan Lama, was allegedly pushed off a cliff during a scuffle and died. One person has been arrested in connection with this case.



The GNLF, demanding a “thorough and impartial inquiry” by the police, put up posters in Kalimpong town.

A written complaint was lodged on May 1 night by Bhushan Lama, brother of the deceased that brother Roshan Lama was travelling with his wife and daughter in his own vehicle towards his residence at Monsong from Kalimpong. At around 8:30pm at Burmek Deorali his vehicle met with a minor accident with a two wheeler.

“The accident led to a verbal discussion and later a fist fight between deceased and rider of 2 wheeler one Tshering Sherpa of 16th Mile. During the brawl the accused allegedly pushed the deceased off the road (cliff). The accused then fled the spot,” stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

Later, the family of the deceased came to the spot, and took him to Kalimpong District Hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on the complaint a case was started and Sherpa was arrested. He has been charged under Sections 279/337/302 of the IPC. He was produced at the Kalimpong Court on Tuesday. He was sent to judicial custody.

A post mortem was conducted at the Kalimpong District Hospital following which the body was taken to his residence in Monsong.

GNLF leaders including president Mann Ghising visited the family on Tuesday to pay his respects.

Hinting at incidents of political assassinations in Kalimpong, Ghising stated “Such incidents are not new in Kalimpong. We wouldn’t like to give it a political colour immediately. However the police have to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. Roshan Lama was a frontal leader of the GNLF. We are utterly shocked” stated Ghising. The GNLF indulged in widespread postering in Kalimpong town echoing Ghising’s demand.