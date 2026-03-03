GNIPST hosts global medical & pharma innovation meet

Kolkata: Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology (GNIPST), a JIS Group Educational initiative organised a two-day international conference titled, ‘Frontiers in Medical, Pharmaceutical and Allied Sciences: Translating Innovation into Impact.’

The conference served as a global platform for academicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, industry experts and policymakers to exchange insights on emerging trends in medical and pharmaceutical sciences.

With a strong focus on translational research and real-world outcomes, discussions highlighted advances in drug discovery, biotechnology, precision medicine, regulatory science and healthcare technology.

Delivering the keynote plenary, Prof (Dr) David L Whitford, Vice Chancellor & CEO of the University of Cyberjaya, Malaysia, spoke on translating laboratory discoveries into impactful healthcare solutions through innovation ecosystems and global collaboration.

The conference spanned a broad spectrum of themes, including translational medicine, biopharmaceuticals, precision medicine, natural products, regulatory science, AI-driven healthcare, advanced diagnostics, public health, and data-powered healthcare innovation.

“This conference reflects the JIS Group’s strong commitment to advancing research, fostering global collaboration and developing solutions that can significantly enhance healthcare delivery and public well-being,” said Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group.