GM carries out 123-km railway safety inspection

Alipurduar: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), conducted a comprehensive safety inspection of the 123-km Dangtal–New Cooch Behar section under the Alipurduar Division on February 10. Senior officials from the NFR Headquarters and the Division accompanied him.

NFR chief public relations officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said: “The General Manager reviewed track conditions, including curves, points and crossings, along with minor and major bridges. He also examined signalling and telecommunication systems, traction installations, level crossing gates and station infrastructure to ensure compliance with safety standards.”

Shrivastava interacted with railway officials and frontline staff to assess operational preparedness and safety awareness.

Detailed inspections were carried out at Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Alipurduar and New Cooch Behar stations, where works under the Amrit Station initiative were reviewed.

He also inspected newly developed facilities, traction substations and bridges.

A speed trial between Kamakhyaguri and New Cooch Behar was conducted to assess track and rolling stock performance.