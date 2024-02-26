Glowing lights illuminate historic Buxa Fort

For the first time, decorative lights bathed the historic Buxa Fort in a warm glow, casting a magical aura over the landmark during its third phase of restoration.

Locals and tourists gathered in anticipation, celebrating this milestone within the heart of the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The state government’s initiative had meticulously guided the fort’s restoration over the past five years, culminating in the completion of two transformative phases.

Pinaki Ghosh, a pivotal figure in the fort’s renewal, stated: “Buxa Fort has undergone a renaissance. Visitors will now easily connect with its rich history. Undertaking this challenge, I believe people with an optimistic spirit will appreciate the result.” Nestled at an altitude of 2,700 feet in Buxa Hill within the Buxa Tiger Reserve Forest, the fort’s lighting plan adheres to environmental laws. The lights will be activated before sunset, with their duration subject to administration decisions to ensure minimal ecological impact. The monumental renovation, costing approximately Rs 3 crore in the first phase, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The second phase’s success has paved the way for an estimated expenditure of Rs 4 crore in the upcoming third phase. Experts anticipate that once finished, the fort will recapture its appearance from almost a century ago, reviving its historical essence.

Archaeologists closely monitor the restoration progress, envisioning diverse displays for the fort’s museum. District Magistrate R Vimala emphasised the fort’s significance, stating: “It is our collective responsibility to protect and preserve this heritage site. As the hopeful renovation work nears completion, the historic prison camp within will captivate admirers.”

Local resident Tendu Dukpa echoed the sentiments, saying: “It was truly delightful to witness the fort illuminated for the first time. Buxa Fort is intertwined with the heritage of Alipurduar district, where British rulers once confined freedom fighters. As the renovation concludes, the fort is poised to become a magnetic attraction for tourists.”