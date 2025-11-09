GlobalFoundries India strengthens fabless collaboration at TeknIka 2025

Kolkata: GlobalFoundries (GF) India hosted the latest edition of its flagship technical conference, GF India TeknIka 2025, on November 6. At the heart of this year’s conference was GF’s proprietary India Foundry Connect programme, designed to accelerate the journey from design to manufacturing for India’s fabless semiconductor startups.

Building on the momentum from last year’s launch, the Foundry Connect programme continues to provide startups with access to GF’s advanced Product Design Kits (PDKs), GlobalShuttle™ Multi Project Wafer (MPW) fabrication, IP libraries and engineering expertise. The programme aligns closely with India’s Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, enabling eligible companies to fast-track their silicon innovations toward commercial manufacturing.

“GF’s decade-long presence in India reflects our deep commitment to the country’s semiconductor growth story. Through the Foundry Connect programme, we are enabling local startups and OEMs with scalable, reliable manufacturing tailored to their needs—from PDKs, IPs, shuttle for test chips to tapeout.

Since its launch in 2024, the programme has seen consistent growth in customer engagement. With government initiatives like the DLI scheme, GF will help companies move from design to silicon, empowering India’s fabless semiconductor ecosystem and driving faster product realisation,” said Jitendra Chaddah (JC), MD & India Country Head, GF India.

Meanwhile, to amplify the impact of TeknIka 2025, GF India has partnered with IESA and SEMI India, India’s premier industry body representing the semiconductor, electronics and design ecosystem. Through this collaboration, GF India will engage IESA and SEMI India’s extensive network of fabless startups, academia and industry stakeholders, inviting them to the conference to know more about GF technologies and benefit from the Foundry Connect programme.

“IESA and SEMI India have been at the forefront of uniting the semiconductor ecosystem—from startups and academia to global leaders—to foster meaningful collaboration and drive innovation with real-world impact,” said Ashok Chandak, president, IESA and SEMI India.