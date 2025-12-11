Global Quantum experts converge in Kolkata for ICQIST 2025

Kolkata: The International Conference on Quantum Information Science and Technology (ICQIST 2025), hosted by TCG CREST, from 9 to 13 December, continues to draw global attention as leading scientists, researchers and industry innovators gather in Kolkata. The event marks the culmination of the UN-declared International Year of Quantum, following a remarkable year of lectures delivered by three Physics Nobel laureates. Over the next two days, the conference will feature an intensive line-up of sessions covering cutting-edge research in quantum computing, communication and measurement science.

On December 12, presentations will span topics such as atomic qubit arrays, programmable neutral atom computers, quantum sensing with cold atoms, and quantum computing with superconducting qubits. The final day, December 13, will open with discussions on spin network automata and quantum information processing, followed by talks on multipartite entanglement, quantum resource theories and efficient quantum measurement.

Over 50 global researchers, innovators and industry leaders are participating in the multi-day summit. Speaking at the inauguration, organisers highlighted Kolkata’s growing role as a hub for scientific exchange. With cutting-edge sessions and high-level participation, ICQIST 2025 is expected to set the tone for future research breakthroughs and strengthen India’s position in the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.