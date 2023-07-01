Global politics: Soon, 1-yr advanced diploma course in JU

Kolkata: Jadavpur University will start taking applications for the one-year advanced diploma course on Global Politics:Trends and Perspectives from July 10 to August 7. According to a senior faculty member of the International Relations department in JU, this will be the first year for this diploma course.



“Global politics is an area of growing importance and interest. Interested students, even ones not studying in JU can apply for this course,” the senior faculty member said. The admission to this course is being conducted by the School of International Relations and Strategic Studies (SIRSS), Jadavpur University.

The interested candidate needs to have a graduate degree in Bachelor of Art or Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Commerce. The diploma course has been opened for thirty seats and the course fee amounts to Rs 33,040, including GST. The application forms are available from the SIRSS office and can also be downloaded from the website. The last date of application is August 8.

The list of eligible candidates appearing in the interview will be published on August 11 and the interview will be conducted on August 22.

The merit list will be published on August 31 and the course will commence from early September this year.