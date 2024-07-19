Global IT outage hits flight operations at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: Owing to the global Microsoft outage, several flights were cancelled and delayed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, on Friday. According to consolidated flight details shared by the airport authorities, from 8 am to 4:59 pm, a total of six flights were cancelled.



The data further showed a total of 102 flights were delayed till 4:59 pm since 8 am. There were 107 flights on time out of a total of 215 scheduled flights from 8 am to 4:59 pm.

Issuing a passenger advisory, the AAI Authorities in Kolkata wrote on X: “As worldwide systems are impacted due to ongoing IT outage, flight operations are disrupted across the country. This may affect travel & flight schedules. Hence passengers are requested to kindly contact concerned Airlines for updates”.

“We’re facing a network-wide issue with Microsoft Azure, causing delays at airports. Check-ins may be slower and queues longer. Our Digital team is working with Microsoft to resolve this swiftly. For assistance, please reach out to our on-ground team. Thanks for your patience,” the post said.

Several passengers, who have flight tickets for Saturday, also reported facing problems with the web check-in. Further, it was learnt that airlines, such as Indigo, also issued handwritten boarding passes to passengers.

A widespread IT meltdown has gripped the world after a critical flaw in CrowdStrike software triggered a cascade of system failures. Airports, banks, retailers, and media outlets are among the numerous organisations grappling with the fallout.