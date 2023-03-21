Global exposure for management students

SILIGURI: Inspiria Knowledge Campus, one of the leading management institutes situated in the Northern region of Bengal, has organised an International educational excursion for its flagship BBA Global program from March 13 to March 20 this year. This program has taken place under the leadership of Atul Gupta, the Managing Trustee.



A group of approximately 35 final-year students, accompanied by Rahul Gupta (the Head of Operations at IKC) and Assistant Professor Neerjang Lama, embarked on a week-long experiential learning program in Malaysia, which presented them with an opportunity to interact with locals and experience how globalisation has brought about a rise in the interconnection between businesses, markets, people, and information across the world.

The Malaysian voyage provided the BBA Global students with an extraordinary and flourishing platform for experiential learning. The students gained valuable insights into the mixture and mechanics of Malaysian trade, culture, cuisines, and traditions.

The team has returned to Siliguri with a plethora of new insights and learnings that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to the business ecosystem of the region. This Malaysian trip has been a memorable experience for the entire team, and it will undoubtedly have a long-lasting impact on their personal and professional lives.