Glitch hits Metro services, irks commuters

Kolkata: Thousands of commuters suffered delays and inconvenience on Monday morning after Metro services on Kolkata’s north-south corridor (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) were severely disrupted by a point problem between Dum Dum and Noapara stations during peak hours.

The disruption began around 9 am, throwing services on both up and down lines into disarray. Trains started running irregularly, leading to long delays and overcrowded platforms across the network, sources said. Metro engineers were promptly deployed to the site. “A point problem occurred between Dum Dum and Noapara at approximately 9 am and was resolved by 9.55 am,” said a Metro spokesperson. However, despite the issue being rectified within the hour, services continued to suffer due to bunching of trains and cascading delays.The disruption was further compounded by a lack of timely announcements at several stations. Overcrowded platforms and packed trains led to chaotic scenes across major stations.