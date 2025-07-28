‘Give us justice’: Gorkha leaders call for unity on ‘Shaheed Diwas’

Darjeeling: Shaheed Diwas was observed across the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills in remembrance of those who laid down their lives during the Gorkhaland movements. Political leaders marked the occasion with calls for unity and renewed pressure on the Centre to resolve long-pending demands.

Bimal Gurung, president of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), warned the BJP-led Central government stating: “If by December 2025 the BJP-led Union government does not resolve the Gorkha issue that they have been assuring since 2009, we will have to consider other alternatives. Time has come for the liberation of Gorkhas and we have to all unite. Not only the Hills, the whole of North Bengal want separation, hence we have started working on Pahar-Terai-Dooars Ekta Manch concept to unite like-minded forces,” Gurung said during a commemorative event in Darjeeling. He also reiterated the demand for inclusion of 11 Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe list and for granting Sixth Schedule status to the region.

At a separate programme in Arya Bloomfield Rock Rishihat, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) president Mann Ghisingh paid tribute to the martyrs and said: “True tribute means fulfilling the dreams of the martyrs. We have done our duty by electing representatives, MPs and MLAs; now the government must act and give Gorkhas justice.”

Anit Thapa, Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and BGPM president, emphasised non-violence and constructive politics. “We believe in politics that doesn’t leave families shattered. Martyrs’ children should contact me directly—I’ll support their education. Annual remembrance isn’t enough,” said Thapa, offering practical support to families of martyrs.

Ajoy Edwards, leader of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), reaffirmed his party’s commitment to Gorkhaland and criticised attempts to dilute the demand. “Since 2017, there is a false narrative that has reduced Gorkhaland to a begging bowl. There is a call for working in cooperation with the state government. Martyrs will never be forgotten, We will realise their dreams. Memorial columns will be built and their busts are being prepared in Jailpur, Rajasthan,” he said.

Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on July 27 to honour over 1,200 individuals who died during the Gorkhaland agitations, especially the 18 protesters killed in police firing on this day in 1986 in Kalimpong. The firing occurred when GNLF supporters gathered to burn Article 7 of the 1950 India-Nepal Treaty during a rally in the 28-month-long agitation led by Subash Ghisingh.