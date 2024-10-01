Give state ‘names of suspects’ involved in cover-ups: SC tells CBI

Kolkata: Observing there are substantial leads in the status report submitted by the CBI, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central probe agency to hand over to the State of West Bengal the names of persons who are still in powerful positions but allegedly involved in financial irregularities and cover-up in connection with the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.



The Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the junior doctors of Bengal, that names of persons under the CBI probe radar are continuing to hold their positions at the RG Kar Hospital.

She alleged some of these persons were also at the crime scene before the police arrived and some are members of West Bengal Medical Council. She said there are more persons involved and she has already given some of the names to the CBI.

Another senior advocate, Karuna Nundi submitted that people mentioned in the CBI report are in possession of power even today.

“They were both at the crime scene and in financial irregularity,” she said.

Jaising submitted that such persons be suspended or sent on leave till enquiry is ongoing. “How does one expect the junior doctors to work if these people are still at their workplace?” she asked.

The CJI asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court who are these people in position against whom such serious allegations have surfaced.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing State of WB, informed that disciplinary action was taken against five doctors. “If CBI gives us names, we will look into it,” he said.

The court directed the CBI to hand over the names to the State.

Meanwhile, the State also informed the Court about the steps being taken by it to increase the security measures in hospitals such as the CCTV installations.

“The status report submitted by West Bengal indicates the ongoing work..though the state has indicated that remaining work will be completed by 31st October, the state has assured that it will make all endeavours to complete the work by 15th October 2024,” the Court noted. The State also submitted that the junior doctors returned to work but only for emergency and essential services.

Countering it, Jaising said the doctors are performing all duties, including IPD and OPD services. She said that essential services include IP and OP Duties.

The bench recorded Jaising’s statement that all doctors are performing and shall perform essential services, including IPD and OPD.