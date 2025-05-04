Girls shine in High Madrasah exams

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) on Saturday announced the results of the 2025 High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations, registering a marginal rise in pass percentages across all three levels, with girls stealing the spotlight by dominating the High Madrasah merit list.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful candidates in a post on X, saying: “Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has passed the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations! I hope you achieve even greater success in the future. And to those who couldn’t achieve their desired results today, I say: don’t be discouraged. Keep trying, and you will surely succeed in the days ahead.”

This year, of the 60,374 regular candidates who appeared across the three examinations, 36,021 (59.66%) were girls, significantly outnumbering boys (24,353 or 40.34%).

The exam, equivalent to Madhyamik, recorded a pass percentage of 90.32 per cent, slightly higher than last year’s 89.97%. Of the 44,073 candidates, 39,806 passed, including 13,975 boys and 25,831 girls. Boys had a marginally higher pass rate (90.63%) compared to girls (90.15%), but girls dominated the merit list, by securing 12 of the 15 spots in the top ten merit list.

Topping the list were two girls from Malda: Fahamida Yeasmin (Bhagabanpur High Madrasah) and Sahida Parvin (Battala Adarsha High Madrasah), both scoring 780 marks. They were followed by Samsun Nehar (776 marks) and Alifnur Khatun (772 marks), also from Malda.

WBBME President Abu Taher Kamruddin credited the improved performance to several initiatives, including the Meena Manch project and financial assistance for girls’ education and hostel facilities from the state government.

High Madrasah results among non-Muslim students, including general, SC, ST, and OBC candidates, were also notable. Of the 1,046 who appeared, 920 passed, registering an 87.95 per cent success rate. Overall, East Midnapore district topped with a (97.54%) pass rate, followed by Alipurduar (95.63%) and North 24- Parganas (95.21%).

In the Alim examination, 10,755 of 11,588 candidates cleared the exam, recording a 92.82% pass rate. Jalpaiguri achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. The top three ranks were claimed by North 24-Parganas students: Md Saied Alam Mondal (873 marks), Masum Billa Gazi (870), and Md Omar Faruk Mondal (853).

Fazil (Higher Secondary level) results also improved slightly, with a 93.15% pass rate (up from 92.89%). Of the 8,390 examinees, 7,839 passed. Iyamin Sekh of Kheria Siddiquia Senior Madrasah topped with 562 marks. Raihan Hossain and Bakibillah Gayen shared second place with 559 marks, while Abdul Halim came third with 558. WBBME also introduced a new ‘tatkal’ system this year for PPR and scrutiny (PPS). Applications must be submitted within seven days of result declaration, with results expected within 15 days.