Girl’s scalp torn as hair gets entangled in joyride

Siliguri: A 17-year-old girl from Araria, Bihar, sustained severe injuries while enjoying a joy ride as her hair got entangled in the wheels of the ride (go-karting), leading to the traumatic loss of her scalp and hair. The incident happened at Sevin Kingdom, an amusement park situated in Dagapur, Siliguri.

Family members of the girl lodged a written complaint against the park authority at Pradhan Nagar Police Station, based on which the police went to the park for investigation on Wednesday. The family alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the park authority.

The incident occurred on Monday when a private school organised a trip to the park for 50 students, accompanied by teachers and staff. Akriti Sharan, student, was reportedly on the ride when the mishap happened. Currently, the girl is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Matigara, Siliguri.

According to the family, there were no proper safety precautions in place for the rides. They also claim that the park authorities failed to provide an ambulance following the incident, forcing the injured girl to be transported to the hospital in a local toto (electric rickshaw).

“This tragedy occurred because of the adventure park’s carelessness. Proper safety measures could have prevented this accident,” said Ranjan Kumar Sharan, the father of the girl. The police visited the park and checked all the arrangements the park had made.

However, the park authority declined to comment on the issue to the media.