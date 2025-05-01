Girls outshine boys in ICSE & ISC exams, CM congratulates

Kolkata: Girls in Bengal have outperformed boys once again in both the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations for 2025. The results were declared on Wednesday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

In the ICSE examination, girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.04 per cent, surpassing the 98.53 per cent recorded by boys. In the ISC examination, girls again led with a success rate of 99.38 per cent, in comparison to the 98.20 per cent achieved by boys. The overall pass percentages in the state stood at 98.76 per cent for ICSE and 98.75 per cent for ISC.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official X handle (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the successful candidates. “Heartiest congratulations to every student who has cleared the ICSE and ISC examinations this year! I wish you even greater success in all your future endeavours,” she posted. She also offered encouragement to students who fell short, saying: “To those who faced setbacks, I urge: please do not be discouraged. I have full confidence about your future success. My blessings and best wishes will always be with all of you throughout your journey.” Banerjee further extended her best wishes to parents, guardians and teachers, acknowledging their crucial role in the students’ achievements.

This year, 43,784 students from 435 schools across Bengal appeared for the ICSE exam, including 24,056 boys and 19,728 girls. Of these, 43,240 passed. In ISC, 27,804 students appeared from 333 schools, comprising 14,980 boys and 12,824 girls, with 27,456 qualifying. Most of the schools in the city registered a 100 per cent success rate. Candidates from special categories in Bengal also delivered commendable results. A total of 3,455 Scheduled Caste (SC), 1,602 Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 3,609 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates appeared for ICSE, with pass rates of 99.25 per cent, 97.44 per cent and 99.33 per cent respectively. In ISC, 1,646 SC, 1,082 ST, and 1,726 OBC students appeared, achieving pass rates of 98.91 per cent, 99.26 per cent and 98.96 per cent, respectively.

Nationally, 2,52,557 students appeared for the ICSE examination, with 2,50,249 passing — a pass percentage of 99.09 per cent. In the ISC exam, 98,578 out of 99,551 students passed, resulting in a 99.02 per cent success rate. Girls outperformed boys across the country. In ICSE, 99.37 per cent of girls passed compared to 98.84 per cent of boys, while in ISC, the pass rate was 99.45 per cent for girls and 98.64 per cent for boys.