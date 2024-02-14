Girls outnumber boys in HS 2024 examination

Kolkata: In 23 districts of the state, the number of female candidates for Higher Secondary Examination 2024 is more than the number of male candidates. The HS examination is scheduled to take place from February 16 to February 29.



The number of female candidates appearing for HS examination this year is 4,46,460 and the number of male candidates is 3,43,407. “This is a positive reflection of the social welfare schemes that have been implemented in the state to encourage girls,” the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said. The number of total candidates is 7,89,867. The number of total candidates have reduced this year compared to last year’s which was 8,53,000. According to Bhattacharjee, the numbers were more last year considering the same lot had passed Madhyamik examination in 2021 where the pass rate was 100 per cent.

However, the increased number of female candidates participating in HS remains persistent, considering last year’s percentage was 57.42 per cent female and 42.58 per cent male while this year it is 56.52 per cent female and 43.48 per cent male. The total number of exam centres and venues are 2341, including 837 main centres and others being sub-venues. A total of 176 venues were declared as sensitive venues, wherein metal detectors will be kept at all. This year too Council will use Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) at selected venues. There will be CCTVs at the entrance and in the venue supervisor’s room at all the examination venues.

With regards to the Sandeshkhali situation, the Council president said that there is enough time to prepare the venues and that there will be no problem in conducting the examination there. “We are getting full cooperation from the district administration,”

he said.