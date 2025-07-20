Girl set on fire in Odisha: Trinamool calls out BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ hypocrisy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched a fresh attack against the BJP government in Odisha after a 15-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after she was set on fire by three unidentified assailants in Odisha’s Puri district earlier in the day.

Taking to X, the ruling party in Bengal strongly protested against the incident and said this is the real picture of the BJP-ruled states. It also alleged that women are not safe in the BJP-ruled states. “The women are not safe in the states ruled by a party that boasts of the project Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and seeks votes from the people,” the party said.

Trinamool Congress also questioned as to why the National Commission for Women (NCW) is completely silent on the issue. The ruling party also alleged that it was double standard as the NCW remains silent when the incidents occur in BJP ruled states.

The miscreants were also at large.

The victim girl was on her way to a friend’s house when the incident occurred. She was initially rushed to the Pipili hospital in Puri and has subsequently been moved to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement by the hospital, she was admitted with approximately 70 per cent “total body surface area (TBSA)” burns.

Incidentally, few days ago a college student in Odisha died after she set herself ablaze after being repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse a teacher. Even the college authorities did not allegedly take any steps against the accused.