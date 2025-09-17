Girl missing for past 20 days found dead in swamp

Kolkata: A school teacher was arrested on Tuesday night by the cops of Rampurhat Police Station for alleged murder of a class VII student in Birbhum district.

The accused teacher was produced at the local court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody for nine days. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Amandeep said: “Initially, it was a case of kidnapping. After the body was found, a murder charge was added. The accused teacher has been arrested. We are interrogating him to find out the motive.”

According to sources, the deceased girl, a student of a school in Rampurhat, was missing for the past 20 days. She had left her home on August 28 for tuition class but never returned. After searching for her at possible places, her parents lodged a missing diary at the police station. After a few days, a kidnapping complaint was submitted by the girl’s father based on which an FIR was registered.

During the probe, police tracked a teacher of the school where the girl was a student. After interrogating him, late on Tuesday night, the girl’s mutilated body wrapped in a sack was recovered from a swamp. As the body was lying in the water for the past few days, it got deformed.

The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Though the family members suspect that she might be tortured sexually after kidnapping, cops are waiting for the autopsy report for the confirmation.