Girl living under Naga saint’s care at Sagar Island pursuing IAS dreams

Sagar Islands: Abandoned by her parents, a 19-year-old girl living under the care of a Naga saint in Gangasagar is pursuing dreams of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Rajeshwari was abandoned by her parents in Kumbh Mela when she was only 13-months-old. Taking pity on the child, the Naga saint Mahadeb Bharati took her under his wing. Since then she grew up under his care and addressed him as her ‘father’. She did her studies in Uttar Pradesh besides pursuing a saintly life alongside Mahadeb. However, life took a drastic turn when she suffered severe spine injuries due to a road accident. Mahadeb, accustomed to leading a nomadic life, realised that Rajeswari needs more care and affection for treatment of her injury that affected her normal movement and somewhat retarded her speech.

Two years ago Mahadeb came to Gangasagar with her and took shelter in a shanty close to Kapil Muni Temple. Presently, with the help of local administration, his shanty has been converted into a concrete dwelling.

“I have completed my graduation. Now I am preparing for IAS. I know that my physical challenges are a major impediment but I am trying my best. I am appealing to everyone to come up with suggestions or assistance so that my dreams are fulfilled. I don’t want any financial assistance but I will be grateful if anyone comes forward to train me in my preparations,” said Rajeswari. She was short of words to describe the role of her adoptive father. “I have now reached an age when I should take care of him. But it is exactly the opposite and he has never complained,” she maintained. Mahadeb, who has renounced material wealth and desire for worldly things years ago, said that Rajeswari has been with him since 13 months of age. “I pray to the God at Kapil Muni Temple to bless her and let her pursue her dreams. She faced so many challenges in life but continued with her academics, beating all odds,” he added.