Girl found dead in Balurghat

A Higher Secondary examinee was found dead in her home on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rumpa Roy. She was the resident of Kushmandi block’s Kanthalhat.

On Thursday morning, the body of the deceased was found on the floor of the house.

According to a police source, Rumpa became intimate with a young man from the nearby Panchnagar village a few months ago. He is currently working as a migrant worker in Kerala.

Rumpa’s mother Monika Roy claimed that Rumpa was frying fish on Wednesday evening.

“She was crying while talking on the phone in the evening. I had no idea who she was talking to. I came to know about my daughter’s relationship a few months ago. Around 7:30 in the evening, she went to his room. At night, I heard something like a tin box falling in the house,” Monika said.

This morning Rumpa’s father asked his daughter to wake up but when there was no response, he himself opened the shackles of Rumpa’s room and found the girl lying with her face touching the floor. With the help of neighbours, the girl was brought out of the room. A black veil was wrapped around her neck. The right eye protruded abnormally with a bruise on the left eyebrow. There were spots of blood all over the face. Rumpa’s family later claimed that the girl was murdered. Rumpa’s father Ajay works as a migrant worker.